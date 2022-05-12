×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Health

Pharmacy association warned GEMS of pitfalls of vitamin deal

Independent Community Pharmacy Association says it told the medical scheme that its controversial plan was not good clinical practice

12 May 2022 - 11:10 Tamar Kahn
Picture: 123RF/BELCHO NOCK
Picture: 123RF/BELCHO NOCK

SA’s biggest association for independently owned pharmacists says it warned the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) that its controversial plan to deliver multivitamins to all its adult beneficiaries flew in the face of good clinical practice, and that its chosen product was overpriced.

GEMS is SA’s biggest medical scheme for civil servants and their dependents. The Council for Medical Schemes is investigating it over a contract it awarded to Afrocentric subsidiary Activo Health to provide its approximately 1-million adult beneficiaries with a five-month supply of vitamins and minerals.

It outsourced the job of choosing a supplier to medical scheme administrator Medscheme, which is also an Afrocentric subsidiary. The vitamins are either couriered to members, or they can collect them from designated pharmacies, including those belonging to the Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA) and pharmacy chain Dis-Chem.

ICPA CEO Jackie Maimin said it had written to GEMS’ board of trustees, expressing its concerns. There was insufficient high-quality evidence demonstrating that multivitamins and minerals were beneficial for the public, and global health authorities did not recommend routine prescribing of these products, she said. It was also important for a healthcare provider to check it was safe for people to take supplements as some vitamins and minerals interfere with prescribed medication, she said.

For example, vitamin B6 impairs the uptake of the Parkinson’s disease treatment levodopa, and iron inhibits absorption of the thyroid treatment levothyroxine if taken at the same time.

“It is very unusual for a scheme to procure a medicine directly for members,” she said. Medical schemes typically set a benchmark price for a medicine, and allow members to choose other brands, provided they are below this price. If members opt for a more expensive brand, a scheme typically pays up to the threshold price, members pay the balance out of their own pocket.

The ICPA had told GEMS that the bundle it planned to supply members, consisting of a 60-pill and a 90-pill pack of Activovite vitamins and minerals, was overpriced, as it could source five 30-pill packs of the product for less, said Maimin. The bundled pack costs R310.50 a month, while five monthly packs of 30 pills would have cost R256.30, she said. This meant GEMS was paying R54.20 more per beneficiary than it needed to. It could also have saved money by sourcing a cheaper brand, of which there were plenty, said Maimin.

GEMS principal officer Stan Moloabi told Business Day on Tuesday that three criteria had been set for selecting a vitamin provider: it must be cheap; a well-known brand; and the provider should be able to guarantee a sustained supply. Members had asked for the benefit, hoping the vitamins would protect them against Covid-19, he said.

Maimin said it was unwise for GEMS to provide a large volume of any product to an individual in one go, as they could be wasted, or accidentally swallowed by children. Patients are usually limited to a 30-day supply of medicines, she said.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

Gems will extend private hospital cover to all members

The medical scheme seeks to standardise core benefits in line with NHI
National
2 years ago

AfroCentric to offer in-house Covid-19 jabs for larger companies

The Medscheme owner wants to make it easy for corporate employees to get vaccinated
Companies
6 months ago

Consumers holding on to medical scheme membership despite weak economy

SA’s two biggest medical schemes report growth in membership amid health fears during the coronavirus pandemic
National
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Load-shedding will only stop with new generation ...
National
2.
SIU awaits the go-ahead on 44 corruption ...
National
3.
IT agency points finger over delay in mine ...
National
4.
Medical schemes regulator launches enquiry into ...
National / Health
5.
New blow for steel sector as Numsa members strike ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

GEMS defends multimillion-rand vitamin contract as regulator initiates probe

National / Health

Vitamin sales get Covid boost

Business

Medical schemes regulator boosts patients’ rights to choose their pharmacy

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.