Pharmacy association warned GEMS of pitfalls of vitamin deal

SA’s biggest association for independently owned pharmacists says it warned the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) that its controversial plan to deliver multivitamins to all its adult beneficiaries flew in the face of good clinical practice, and that its chosen product was overpriced.

GEMS is SA’s biggest medical scheme for civil servants and their dependents. The Council for Medical Schemes is investigating it over a contract it awarded to Afrocentric subsidiary Activo Health to provide its approximately 1-million adult beneficiaries with a five-month supply of vitamins and minerals.

It outsourced the job of choosing a supplier to medical scheme administrator Medscheme, which is also an Afrocentric subsidiary. The vitamins are either couriered to members, or they can collect them from designated pharmacies, including those belonging to the Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA) and pharmacy chain Dis-Chem.

ICPA CEO Jackie Maimin said it had written to GEMS’ board of trustees, expressing its concerns. There was insufficient high-quality evidence demonstrating that multivitamins and minerals were beneficial for the public, and global health authorities did not recommend routine prescribing of these products, she said. It was also important for a healthcare provider to check it was safe for people to take supplements as some vitamins and minerals interfere with prescribed medication, she said.

For example, vitamin B6 impairs the uptake of the Parkinson’s disease treatment levodopa, and iron inhibits absorption of the thyroid treatment levothyroxine if taken at the same time.

“It is very unusual for a scheme to procure a medicine directly for members,” she said. Medical schemes typically set a benchmark price for a medicine, and allow members to choose other brands, provided they are below this price. If members opt for a more expensive brand, a scheme typically pays up to the threshold price, members pay the balance out of their own pocket.

The ICPA had told GEMS that the bundle it planned to supply members, consisting of a 60-pill and a 90-pill pack of Activovite vitamins and minerals, was overpriced, as it could source five 30-pill packs of the product for less, said Maimin. The bundled pack costs R310.50 a month, while five monthly packs of 30 pills would have cost R256.30, she said. This meant GEMS was paying R54.20 more per beneficiary than it needed to. It could also have saved money by sourcing a cheaper brand, of which there were plenty, said Maimin.

GEMS principal officer Stan Moloabi told Business Day on Tuesday that three criteria had been set for selecting a vitamin provider: it must be cheap; a well-known brand; and the provider should be able to guarantee a sustained supply. Members had asked for the benefit, hoping the vitamins would protect them against Covid-19, he said.

Maimin said it was unwise for GEMS to provide a large volume of any product to an individual in one go, as they could be wasted, or accidentally swallowed by children. Patients are usually limited to a 30-day supply of medicines, she said.

