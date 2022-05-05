×

National / Health

New Covid-19 cases surge to 9,757 with 64 fatalities in SA

Covid positivity rate jumps to 25.9%, its highest level since January

05 May 2022 - 20:54
Picture: BLOOMBERG
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday reported 9,757 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,818,125.

The NICD said this increase represents a 25.9% positivity rate, its highest level since January 1

The national health department also reported 64 deaths, and of those, seven occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,471 to date.  

The NICD said the  majority of new cases are from Gauteng (44%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%), Western Cape (13%), the Eastern Cape (6%), the Free State (5%), Mpumalanga (3%), the North West (2%) and Limpopo and Northern Cape (1% each).

There were 135 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 2,554 the number of people now admitted in hospitals with Covid-19.

 The latest surge in infections comes as winter starts in the country, forcing people indoors.

You must still wear a face mask indoors in SA, health department says

Health minister Joe Phaahla gazetted a Covid-19 regulations extension late on Wednesday, just before the interim measures were due to expire
National
11 hours ago

Government races to put in place new Covid-19 regulations

The government’s interim coronavirus rules had not been published before previous measures expired at midnight
National
1 day ago

Covid-19 fifth wave may be upon us, some SA experts say

The wave has arrived earlier than expected (mid-May or early June) and is being driven by a subvariant of Omicron rather than a new variant, the ...
National
6 days ago
