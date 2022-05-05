New Covid-19 cases surge to 9,757 with 64 fatalities in SA
Covid positivity rate jumps to 25.9%, its highest level since January
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday reported 9,757 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA.
This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,818,125.
The NICD said this increase represents a 25.9% positivity rate, its highest level since January 1.
The national health department also reported 64 deaths, and of those, seven occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,471 to date.
The NICD said the majority of new cases are from Gauteng (44%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%), Western Cape (13%), the Eastern Cape (6%), the Free State (5%), Mpumalanga (3%), the North West (2%) and Limpopo and Northern Cape (1% each).
There were 135 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 2,554 the number of people now admitted in hospitals with Covid-19.
The latest surge in infections comes as winter starts in the country, forcing people indoors.
TimesLIVE
