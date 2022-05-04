National / Health Covid-19 rules will be gazetted timeously, says health department Regulations will cover mask-wearing rules, the size of public gatherings and traveller entry requirements B L Premium

With just hours to go before the government’s interim coronavirus rules were due to expire, the health department assured the public that new measures would be in place by Thursday.

The new regulations are expected to be promulgated in terms of Section 90 of the National Health Act, according to a senior health official. By 7.25pm on Wednesday, the new regulations had yet to be published in the Government Gazette, but were expected before midnight. ..