Maternal deaths soar 40% during pandemic
Expectant women suffer double blow: risk of severe disease and disrupted health services
02 May 2022 - 19:50
The coronavirus pandemic has taken a devastating toll on pregnant women in SA, triggering a 40% increase in maternal deaths and a 10% increase in stillbirths in the year to April 2021, research published in the latest SA Health Review (SAHR) shows.
The trend reverses hard-won gains in maternal health in SA, which in the decade before Covid-19 saw a steady decline in deaths among women before, during and immediately after childbirth...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now