National / Health

Maternal deaths soar 40% during pandemic

Expectant women suffer double blow: risk of severe disease and disrupted health services

02 May 2022 - 19:50 Tamar Kahn

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a devastating toll on pregnant women in SA, triggering a 40% increase in maternal deaths and a 10% increase in stillbirths in the year to April 2021, research published in the latest SA Health Review (SAHR) shows.

The trend reverses hard-won gains in maternal health in SA, which in the decade before Covid-19 saw a steady decline in deaths among women before, during and immediately after childbirth...

