J&J launches satellite research centre with UCT’s drug discovery unit
25 April 2022 - 18:39
US pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has launched a new satellite research site at the University of Cape Town’s (UCT’s) Holistic Drug Discovery and Development (H3D) Centre, that aims to devise new treatments for drug-resistant pathogens.
Drug resistance arises when bacteria, fungi or viruses mutate and develop the ability to evade the treatments designed to kill them...
