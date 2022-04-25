National / Health J&J launches satellite research centre with UCT’s drug discovery unit B L Premium

US pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has launched a new satellite research site at the University of Cape Town’s (UCT’s) Holistic Drug Discovery and Development (H3D) Centre, that aims to devise new treatments for drug-resistant pathogens.

Drug resistance arises when bacteria, fungi or viruses mutate and develop the ability to evade the treatments designed to kill them...