SA seeing worrying signs of a rise in Covid-19 infections, minister says

Health minister Joe Phaahla says SA has over the past few days seen worrying trends in the rise in Covid-19 infections, but he hopes the next wave will not be as disruptive as previous ones.

Phaahla was speaking on Friday at parliament’s portfolio committee on health ahead of the national health department revealing its spending plans for the 2022/23 financial year. ..