Soaring pregnancy rate among young teens highlights silent surge in statutory rape, say researchers

The number of young teenagers giving birth at SA public health facilities has risen almost 50% in the past five years, reflecting a growing crisis of unacknowledged statutory rape, according to research published in the South African Medical Journal.

The number of deliveries among girls aged between 10 and 14 rose from 2,726 in 2017-18 to an estimated 4,452 in 2021-22, according to the study , published last week.

“Teenage pregnancy is not a good thing for mother or child, and in that age group (10 to 14) you want zero pregnancies. It is statutory rape, and girls of that age just can’t cope with the consequences,” said the study’s lead author Peter Barron from the Wits School of Public Health. “The fact that it is happening without an outcry, and without anyone being prosecuted, is an indictment of South African society.”

The age of consent in SA is 16, which means a pregnancy in a child younger than this is likely the result of statutory rape. It is not a criminal offence for a teenager to have sex with someone less than two years older than them.

The study found wide provincial variations, with the highest delivery rate for under-age teenagers in Mpumalanga (2.4 per 1,000 adolescents) and Eastern Cape (2.0 per 1,000 adolescents). Both provinces reported an increase in teenage pregnancies in all age groups during the coronavirus pandemic, likely due to difficulties in accessing reproductive health services, said the authors.

The researchers used the number of deliveries and terminations of pregnancy recorded on the district health information system as a proxy for pregnancy among teenagers using public health facilities, warning that these numbers were an undercount as they excluded miscarriages and illegal abortions.

They found the number of pregnancies among girls aged between 10 and 19 rose from 129,951 in 2017-18 to an estimated 160,186 in 2021-22. Adjusting for population growth, the pregnancy rate per 1,000 adolescent girls rose from 26.8 to 30.5 over this period.

The coronavirus pandemic amplified existing challenges facing teenagers seeking reproductive health services, said Barron. Access to clinics was limited during the most restrictive stages of SA’s lockdown, and many staff were redirected to Covid-19 related services. These challenges, which included reduced access to abortion services, came on the back of long-running shortages of contraceptives at state healthcare facilities. For example, the popular injectable contraceptive has been in shorty supply for the past five years, said Barron.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za