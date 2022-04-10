National / Health Health department defends management of expert advice on Covid-19 Deputy director-general Nicholas Crisp says all the advisories it received from scientists have been publicly released B L Premium

A senior official has rejected claims by activists that the health department has deviated from scientific input and withheld information on how it has managed the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the department’s deputy director-general for National Health Insurance, Nicholas Crisp, all the advisories it received from scientists have been publicly released...