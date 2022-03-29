National / Health SA to destroy Covid-19 shots worth R13m it cannot use before expiry date B L Premium

The government is poised to destroy more than 92,000 doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine that expire at the end of March, after failing to shore up enough public demand for the jabs or find a way to donate them to other countries before they reach the end of their shelf life.

In February the government announced it was shortening the interval between Pfizer shots and would allow people to get Pfizer boosters regardless of whether they had Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (J&J) jabs as their primary regimen. While the policy change drove an uptick in demand, it was insufficient to use up all the shots that expire on March 31, and 92,370 Pfizer doses will be destroyed at the end of this week, according to the department of health...