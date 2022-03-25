FRAUD ALLEGATIONS
Health body CEO loses bid to can suspension
25 March 2022 - 06:00
Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) CEO and registrar David Motau has lost his court bid to overturn his suspension.
In August 2021, then acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi placed Motau on suspension after allegations of fraud and corruption were levelled against him...
