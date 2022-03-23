Latest Covid-19 rules are inconsistent with advice from scientists

The government’s latest regulations for managing the coronavirus pandemic are at odds with the advice it received from scientists, who recommended scrapping all PCR testing for travellers to SA and dropping social distancing rules.

Documents published by the government on Tuesday night show the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19 recommended dropping all Covid-19 testing and screening of visitors to SA and scrapping social distancing rules, because those measures no longer had a meaningful effect on the trajectory of the pandemic in SA.

However, the latest iteration of government’s adjusted alert level 1 restrictions, contained in regulations to the Disaster Management Act published in the Government Gazette on Tuesday, say only vaccinated travellers are exempt from costly PCR testing, and maintain the 1m social distancing requirement in public spaces, including outdoors.

The MAC on Covid-19 provides recommendations to health minister Joe Phaahla, who takes its advice to the National Coronavirus Command Council which, in turn, makes recommendations to the cabinet. The latest advisories to be released on the government’s coronavirus website cover public gatherings, screening requirements for land, sea and air travel ports of entry, and self-testing for Covid-19.

“Covid-19 is expected to persist globally for years, possibly indefinitely. Costly, large-scale containment efforts are therefore inappropriate. While it is inevitable that easing restrictions on outdoor and indoor gatherings will allow for greater transmission of the virus, the focus should now be on preventing severe disease by promoting vaccination and focusing protective measures on high-risk individuals, rather than trying to prevent infections per se,” the scientists wrote in the advisory on gatherings.

Describing the measures as “regulatory theatre,” Progressive Health Forum convener Aslam Dasoo said the continued restrictions would have no meaningful effect on the trajectory of the disease in SA but damage the economy. It was not clear why the government had rejected scientific advice, he said. “The lack of transparency is a real concern. It is the behaviour of a government that has a desperate need to be seen to be doing something,” he said.

The advisory on border screening noted PCR testing was “prohibitively expensive” in many countries, making it unaffordable to many travellers, “with a significant impact on economic and tourist travel”. Given the high level of population immunity in SA, due to four successive waves of coronavirus infection and widening vaccine coverage, imported cases of Covid-19 no longer made a meaningful contribution to the incidence of the disease, they said.

The MAC recommended SA allow people to do their own rapid tests for Covid-19. Currently only healthcare professionals may administer Covid-19 tests.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams was not immediately available to comment.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za