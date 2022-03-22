National / Health Joseph Stiglitz urges SA to reject proposed compromise on Covid-19 patent waiver Leaked documents detail a compromise being discussed by the US, EU, SA and India that could potentially end an almost 18-month deadlock on the IP waiver B L Premium

Nobel prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz has joined a call from activists and researchers for President Cyril Ramaphosa to reject the proposed compromise that emerged last week at World Trade Organization talks on a waiver on intellectual property rights for Covid-19 technologies, saying it will not do enough to make cheap generic vaccines and treatments available to developing countries.

Leaked documents detailed a compromise being discussed by the US, EU, SA and India that could potentially end the almost 18-month deadlock on the IP waiver. In October 2020, SA and India proposed the WTO waive patents on Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatments for the duration of the pandemic, to enable large scale manufacturing of generics. The compromise proposes that only the patents on Covid-19 vaccines be waived, for up to five years. It excludes technology transfer and trade secrets and will not apply to countries — such as China — that export more than 10% of global Covid-19 vacci...