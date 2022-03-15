National / Health

BREAKING NEWS: Government extends national state of disaster for another month

The government needs to develop alternative legislation to manage the coronavirus pandemic

15 March 2022 - 10:04 Tamar Kahn
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/THAPELO MOREBUDI
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/THAPELO MOREBUDI

The government has extended the national state of disaster for another month, as it grapples with crafting alternative legislation to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

The national state of disaster has been extended until 15 April, minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced in a notice published in the government gazette on Tuesday. This had been done, she said, “to take account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the state of disaster”.

The government declared a state of disaster in mid-March 2020 in response to the pandemic, using its sweeping powers to impose regulations controlling the movement of people, the size of gatherings, mask wearing in public, curfews and periodic bans on the sale of alcohol and tobacco. SA is currently under level 1 lockdown regulations, and many rules have been relaxed, but there are still restrictions on the size of concerts and sports events, and masks are required in public.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his state of the nation address on February 10 that the government was committed to lifting the state of disaster as soon as the government had devised other measures to manage the pandemic. The cabinet subsequently said the state of disaster would be lifted on March 15.

The government has, however, yet to finalise regulations to existing acts that will need to be brought into effect to provide an alternative to those implemented in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

Business Day understands that key issues include how to ensure continuity with the the social relief of distress grant, and how to migrate the no fault compensation scheme for Covid-19 vaccination injuries from the Disaster Management Act to the National Health Act.

Unlike the lockdown rules, which were enacted with regulations to the Disaster Management Act that took immediate effect, it is likely that the government will invite public comment on draft regulations of the various acts required to manage the pandemic. The comment period for draft regulations can be up to three months.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

