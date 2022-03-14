Medicines regulator approves vaginal ring for HIV prevention
14 March 2022 - 19:15
SA’s medicines regulator has approved a vaginal ring that slowly releases the drug dapirivine, offering women protection from HIV for up to a month at a time.
The development has been hailed by HIV advocates as a milestone in the quest to provide women with more options for reducing their risk of contracting the virus, but it is not clear when it will be available in SA...
