Covid-19 death claims surge

SA life insurers reported a 53% surge in death claims for the six months to end-September 2021 compared with the same period in 2019 before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the rand value of these claims increasing by 127%.

The six months to end-September covered the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which lasted from early May to mid-September.

Deputy chair of the life and risk board committee of the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) Hennie de Villiers said in the six month period to end September 565,522 claims were received with a value of R44.42bn. During the same period in 2019, life insurers received 369,892 death claims to a value of R19.53bn, according to Asisa statistics released on Monday. These claims were made on individual life, group life, funeral and credit life policies.

Asisa statistics for the 12-month period from April 1 2020 to end-March 2021 showed that life insurers reported a total of 1,023,083 death claims to a value of R47.58bn. This represented a 43% increase compared with the same period from 2019 to 2020 and a 64% increase in rand value, demonstrating that the third wave was significantly more severe than the first two waves of the pandemic.

De Villiers noted that in total 1,588,605 death claims were received in the 18 months from April 1 2020 to end-September 2021 with life insurers paying out benefits of R92bn on these claims. This was a “staggering” number of death claims.

He says while not every death for which claims were submitted would have been caused by Covid-19, “there is no doubt that the pandemic has been responsible for many of the additional deaths, whether directly as a result of a person contracting the virus or because people were reluctant to seek medical attention for other serious conditions.

“While the death rate has been lower during the fourth wave than in previous waves due to vaccinations and the emergence of the Omicron variant, death claims rates have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. Also, less than 50% of our adult population has been vaccinated.”

According to De Villiers, life insurers expect the relatively higher rate of death claims to continue until South Africans start embracing vaccinations as the new normal and warned that a consistently higher claims experience “will leave insurers with little choice but to adjust premiums in line with the higher risk presented by someone who is not vaccinated and therefore more likely to die from Covid-19.”

He notes that premiums have already increased in the group life insurance space, for example, but that employers that have implemented mandatory vaccination policies are starting to benefit from preferential premium rates.

De Villiers says the SA life insurance industry held assets of R3.71-trillion at the end of 2021, while liabilities amounted to R3.36-trillion. This left the industry with free assets of R350.5bn, just less than double the capital required by the solvency capital requirements. De Villiers noted that the fact that the ratio of free assets to the solvency capital requirements reduced only marginally from 2019 to 2021 despite the significant impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on life insurers pointed to the resilience of the industry.

Life insurers paid out a total of R608bn in 2021, the highest ever paid in a single year. The payments included claims against life, disability, critical illness and income protection policies, as well as retirement annuity and endowment policy benefits.

The long-term insurance industry also provided critical growth funding to both government and corporates in the form of bonds. Life insurers directly held government bonds worth R343bn at the end of 2021 and corporate bonds (including SOE debt) worth R217.6bn. Life companies also invested directly in viable infrastructure projects including renewable energy, student accommodation, urban regeneration, agriculture and roads, among others, to a value of R120bn as of the end of December 2021.

Following several years of a concerning upward trend in policyholders stopping their risk policy premiums, life insurers have welcomed a drop in lapses for 2021. The Asisa statistics show that 7.4-million risk policies lapsed last year compared with 10.4-million in 2020 and 8.8-million in 2019. A lapse occurs when the policyholder stops paying premiums for a risk policy that has no fund value.

According to De Villiers, there has also been a strong uptake by consumers of recurring premium risk policies (life, disability, dread disease and income protection cover).

The statistics show that 10.4-million new individual recurring premium risk policies were bought in the 12 months to the end of December 2021, compared with 8.9-million in 2020. De Villiers believes that the financial hardship faced by so many families as a result of the pandemic played a big role in consumers placing greater value on having in place life cover and income protection cover.

The statistics show that 938,148 savings policies were surrendered in 2021, compared with 825,548 the year before and 901,342 in 2019.

Asisa also reported that the local collective investment schemes (CIS) industry reached the R3-trillion milestone in the fourth quarter of last year, finishing 2021 with R3.14-trillion in assets under management. Net inflows for the year ended December 2021 amounted to R56.3bn. The closure of SA’s biggest money market fund, the R80bn Absa Money Market Fund, in the second quarter of 2021 resulted in significant net outflows, impacting negatively on the industry’s total net inflows for the year.

Statistics for the quarter and year ended December 2021 show that the SA interest-bearing money market category recorded net outflows of R74.5bn for the 12 months to end-December 2021 on the back of this event. The most popular category in 2021 was the SA interest-bearing variable term category, which attracted net inflows of R29.7bn, followed by the global equity general category, which attracted R24.6bn in net inflows.

Asisa senior policy adviser Sunette Mulder says the SA equity general category, by comparison, attracted a mere R9bn in net inflows, despite delivering a strong average performance over one year of 28% and 13.4% over 20 years, beating all other categories. Over the five years and 10 years to the end of December 2021, portfolios in the SA equity general category delivered average returns of 7.9% and 9.9% respectively.

Only 19% of local CIS assets are held in SA equity portfolios, 48% in SA multi-asset portfolios, 31% in SA interest-bearing portfolios and 2% in SA real estate portfolios.

Intermediaries contributed 38% of new inflows in 2021. Linked investment services providers (Lisps) generated 20% of sales. Institutional investors such as pension and provident funds contributed 17%. Locally registered foreign portfolios held assets under management of R698bn at the end of December 2021, compared to R562bn at the end of the previous year.

Asisa reported that the SA hedge fund industry ended 2021 with assets under management of R86.93bn representing a healthy growth in assets of R13.66bn over the 12-month period.

The almost 19% growth in assets was achieved in spite of further consolidation and closure of funds, which reduced the number of hedge funds from 233 at the end of 2020 to 216 at the end of 2021.

Asisa hedge fund standing committee convener Hayden Reinders noted that the decrease in the number of hedge funds continues to be driven by fund managers consolidating their product offerings into either qualified investor hedge fund structures or retail hedge fund structures.

Reinders said that while hedge funds have delivered good returns on average, they attracted muted net inflows of R590m for the 12 months ended December 2021, compared with net outflows of R2.45bn in 2020. Retail hedge funds attracted net inflows of R1.63bn and qualified investor hedge funds net outflows of R1.04bn.

