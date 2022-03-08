National / Health Rural Covid-19 vaccination drive gets timely boost US donors and BroadReach Group aim to improve coverage rates among communities in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal B L Premium

US donors and healthcare organisation BroadReach have launched a rural Covid-19 vaccination drive to improve coverage rates among some of SA’s most vulnerable communities in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

The two provinces have among the lowest inoculation rates in SA, with the proportion of adults who have received at least one shot dipping as low as 12% in some sub-districts. The national figure stands at 48%, with coverage highest in the Free State (57.3%) and the Western Cape (55.6%), according to official government figures. Inoculations are lowest in KwaZulu-Natal (41.5%) and Mpumalanga (42.2%)...