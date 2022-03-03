National / Health War in Ukraine does not threaten African Covid-19 vaccine supplies, says WHO Russia has contributed less than 0.5% of the 700-million doses so far that Africa has imported B L Premium

The war in Ukraine will not have an immediate effect on coronavirus vaccine supplies to Africa, as Russia has contributed less than 0.5% of the 700-million doses so far imported by the continent, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday.

Russia invaded Ukraine a week ago, prompting western nations to impose economic sanctions, close their airspace to Russian aircraft, and halt a wide range of Russian exports. While the sanctions do not apply to medicines and medical supplies, the removal of seven Russian banks from the international payment system Swift will make it difficult to transact with Russian entities and ship exempted products out the country...