Life Healthcare’s local imaging plans face industry push back

Private hospital group Life Healthcare’s plans to expand into the South African imaging market have run into opposition from the country’s key industry association for radiologists, which is questioning the legality of the group’s first acquisition.

Life Healthcare announced on February 10 that it had bought the non-clinical imaging operations of the East Coast Radiology (ECR) practice in East London, the first of a series of acquisitions it plans to make in the industry, which provides services such as X-rays and ultrasounds. It aims to leverage its experience with its European imaging business Alliance Medical Group, which provides a wide range of diagnostic services, including sophisticated molecular imaging used for conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and brain disorders. ..