SA has reached a turning point in pandemic, local researchers say Study urges government to focus on vaccinating people over 50, who are at greatest risk of severe illness or death from Covid-19, rather than pushing to immunise young adults and children

SA has reached a turning point in the coronavirus pandemic, as vaccination and high levels of natural immunity from prior infection are likely to protect most people from severe illness and death in future waves, just as they did during the recent Omicron-driven surge, say leading local researchers.

Three quarters of Gauteng’s population surveyed before SA’s fourth wave in December had coronavirus antibodies, which helps explain why an unprecedented surge in cases was not accompanied by a commensurate rise in hospitalisations and deaths, according to a peer-reviewed study published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine...