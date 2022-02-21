National / Health

SA slashes interval between Covid-19 jabs and offers option of mix-and-match boosters

Period between the first and second Pfizer shots has been halved, from 42 days to 21 days

21 February 2022 - 10:01 Tamar Kahn
SA has changed the protocols for Covid-19 vaccines, reducing the gap between shots and allowing mix-and-match boosters. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
The government has reduced the interval between Covid-19 shots, and will now offer “mix and match” booster jabs to adults, the health department announced on Monday morning.

It said homologous boosting is preferred if both vaccines are available at sites, but heterologous boosting is permitted if the person seeking a vaccine wants a different booster, or has experienced adverse events with their primary course.

SA currently offers people either a single Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shot, or two shots of Pfizer’s vaccine six weeks apart as their primary course, followed by a booster of the same shot.   

The interval between the first and second Pfizer shots has been halved, from 42 days to 21 days, from Wednesday. The interval for receiving a booster has also been halved, from six months to three months, and the booster may be either a third Pfizer shot or a J&J jab.

From today, adults who have received one dose of J&J will be able to get a booster of either vaccine, two months after their first.

The department said it is updating the electronic vaccine data system to enable people who received their primary course outside SA to register on the system and receive booster shots in SA.

It said Covid-19 vaccinations should become part of routine health services, and that it no longer requires a two-week interval between coronavirus shots and vaccines for other diseases, such as influenza.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

