New Covid-19 cases near 1,100 in 24 hours

NICD also reports 257 pandemic deaths as backlog of mortality cases cleared

14 February 2022 - 22:34 Timeslive
A man receive a Covid-19 vaccine in Johannesburg. Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
A man receive a Covid-19 vaccine in Johannesburg. Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES

SA recorded just less than 1,100 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday. 

There were also 257 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period‚ though the overwhelming majority were as a result of a backlog of mortality cases being reported as part of an ongoing audit. Three of the deaths were in the past 24 to 48 hours‚ the NICD said.

This means that there have been 3‚642‚925 total cases and 97‚250 total fatalities recorded across SA to date.

Of the new infections‚ 482 were recorded in Gauteng‚ 170 in the Western Cape and 138 in KwaZulu-Natal. There were just 10 cases recorded in the Northern Cape in the past day.

The NICD also reported 47 new hospital admissions in the past day‚ meaning that 3‚967 people are now being treated in hospital for Covid-19 complications.

TimesLIVE

Doctors and nurses left off critical skills list despite shortage

The Hospital Association of SA says while these jobs were included in the previous version, nothing has changed in the sector
2 hours ago

IMF flags delays in transparency about SA Covid-19 spending

The International Monetary Fund’s latest report on SA was released last week
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa and WHO’s Ghebreyesus discuss Africa’s role in fighting Covid-19

A British Medical Journal investigation has found BioNTech, Pfizer’s partner on the main vaccine supplied in SA, allegedly tried to undermine efforts ...
3 days ago

Covid-19 national state of disaster to end soon, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president says this will be done soon after the government finalises legislation to manage the pandemic
4 days ago
