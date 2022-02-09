Competition Commission charges Roche over cost of cancer drug
Multinational company targeted for alleged excessive pricing of the patented breast cancer drug Herceptin
09 February 2022 - 17:42
The Competition Commission has charged multinational drug company Roche over alleged excessive pricing of its patented breast cancer drug Herceptin in a move that could deter companies from bringing high-cost and novel medicines to SA.
The commission says tens of thousands of women are being denied life-saving treatment because of the drug’s price tag. The commission wants the tribunal, which acts like a court, to fine Roche 10% of its annual turnover from 2011 to 2019. ..
