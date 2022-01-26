National / Health

Reprieve for inexpensive health insurance products

Regulator allows packages for lower-income members to continue operating for two more years

26 January 2022 - 20:08 Katharine Child

Inexpensive health insurance products that offer GP visits to lower-income members have received another two-year reprieve in a widely expected extension by the medical aid regulator letting them go on operating. 

Some saw the insurance products, which cost a few hundred rand and usually subsidise private doctor visits, as undermining medical aids. They were to be scrapped, but were given a two-year exemption from 2017 to 2019. ..

