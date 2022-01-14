Gauteng exits fourth Covid-19 wave, health minister confirms

Health minister Joe Phaahla says Gauteng has exited the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

Phaahla and a panel of health experts were providing an update on the national vaccination rollout programme and government’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic, on Friday morning.

Phaahla said there had been a decrease in new Covid-19 cases nationally compared to the previous week.

“Gauteng has officially exited the fourth wave in terms of the technical definition of a wave.”

He urged South Africans to get vaccinated: “It’s all in our hands. We can get back more of our social lives and get back to work. The door to enter normal life is through vaccination. We can free the country from the clutches of Covid-19.”