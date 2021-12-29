Most-read health stories of 2021

The year started with the second wave of Covid-19 infections and will end in the fourth as the newly identified and more transmissbale Omicron variant has led to a surge in infections around the world.

Amid millions of infections and prolonged lockdowns, SA also had two health ministers, began discussions to consider vaccine mandates and even the president could not make it to Christmas without avoiding the virus.

Here are some of BD’s top health stories of the year.

1. The government imposed strict new restrictions on December 28, 2020 in response to an intense surge in coronavirus infections.