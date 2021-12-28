National / Health

Omicron can be a booster against Delta, SA study suggests

Durban institute finds the Omicron-infected may develop enhanced neutralising immunity to Delta especially after vaccination

28 December 2021 - 10:09 Juby Babu
A pop-up testing site for Omicron coronavirus in Manhattan, New York. JEENAH MOON/REUTERS
Research by SA scientists suggests that Omicron infection enhances immunity against the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, found that people who were infected with Omicron, especially those who were vaccinated, developed enhanced neutralising immunity to the Delta variant.

The analysis enrolled 33 vaccinated and unvaccinated people who were infected with the Omicron variant in SA. While the authors found that the neutralisation of Omicron increased 14-fold over 14 days after the enrolment, there also was a 4.4-fold increase of Delta virus neutralisation.

“The increase in Delta variant neutralisation in individuals infected with Omicron may result in decreased ability of Delta to reinfect those individuals,” the scientists said.

Alex Sigal, a professor at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban said on Twitter on Monday that if Omicron was less pathogenic, which it looked like  from the SA experience, “this will help push Delta out”.

According to an earlier SA study, there is reduced risk of hospitalisation and severe disease in people infected with Omicron compared with Delta, though the authors say some of that is likely to be due to high population immunity.

The Omicron variant, first detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November, has since spread worldwide and threatened to overwhelm hospitals and disrupt travel plans this holiday week.

Reuters

Australia’s records over 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the first time

The most populous state also reported its first known death from the omicron variant — a man in his 80s with underlying health issues
World
1 day ago

Vaccines and data offer some hope in face of Omicron advance

Coronavirus infections have soared wherever the highly infectious Omicron variant has spread, triggering new restrictions in many countries and ...
World
4 days ago

Africa CDC urges caution about SA Omicron data

Data from SA which suggests Omicron is 70% to 80% less severe than Delta should not be extrapolated to all countries, the Africa Centres for Disease ...
World
4 days ago
Related Articles

US to end Southern Africa travel curbs with Omicron everywhere

World

