National / Health Levels of Covid-19 in wastewater decline Medical research council says concentrations are falling in 89% of treatment plants in urban areas and 97% of those in rural areas

Scientists from the SA Medical Research Council’s (SAMRC) wastewater surveillance team have detected declining concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 RNA fragments in the majority of wastewater treatment plants across SA.

The SAMRC’s wastewater surveillance team conducts weekly sampling and analysis of wastewater from 72 wastewater treatment plants in urban and rural areas in Gauteng, Limpopo, Eastern Cape and Western Cape as a way to measure levels of the virus across SA. ..