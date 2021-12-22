Slowdown in new Covid-19 cases in Western Cape

The slowdown in the increase in the number of Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape is encouraging, premier Alan Winde said on Wednesday, but the province is still in the fourth wave of the pandemic which it is only expected to exit in one or two weeks’ time.

Infections in all provinces in the country are increasing but at a slower rate than previously and all are still in the fourth wave. The fourth wave in Gauteng has peaked at about 90% of the cases of the third wave and it is now experiencing a sharp decrease in the number of cases compared to the third wave. Hospital admissions in Gauteng had peaked at about 50% of those of the third wave and excess deaths had remained low.

Winde and the provincial head of health Keith Cloete gave their weekly update on the spread of Covid-19 — mainly the Omicron variant — in the Western Cape.

The SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium predicts that the Western Cape will see a peak in the fourth wave in the next week to 10 days.

Cloete pointed out that the rate of transmission of the virus had slowed significantly from the peak in the reproduction rate of 2.5 two weeks ago to 1.2, meaning that 10 active cases results in 12 new cases. “Transmission is much slower than two weeks ago,” he said. There had been a 48% increase in cases week on week with about 3,383 new diagnoses per day on a seven-day moving average. This compared to 3,567 new diagnoses at the peak of the third wave, 3,282 in the second wave and 1,311 in the first wave.