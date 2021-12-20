SA’s Covid-19 cases drop in line with testing numbers

SA’s recorded daily coronavirus cases almost halved amid a fourth wave of infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The country registered 8,515 new infections in the past 24 hours, data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases showed on Monday. That’s a 44% drop from a day earlier and the lowest number of daily infections since December 6.

However, the cases were recorded with 29.9% of Covid-19 tests analysed coming back positive, about in line with the 30.7% figure from a day earlier, the institute said. That suggests the number of tests has influenced the plunging case numbers rather than any improvement in the pandemic.

The NICD said 28,520 tests were conducted during the period, compared with 50,377 a day earlier.