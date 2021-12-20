Gwede Mantashe tests positive for Covid-19
Mantashe tested positive on Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms
20 December 2021 - 07:53
Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe has tested positive for Covid-19.
According to a statement issued by minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele, Mantashe tested positive on Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms.
“Minister Mantashe is in good spirits and he is currently in self-isolation,” reads the statement.
The government has urged South Africans to vaccinate and remain disciplined in observing Covid-19 safety protocols .
