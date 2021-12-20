National / Health

Gwede Mantashe tests positive for Covid-19

Mantashe tested positive on Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms

20 December 2021 - 07:53 Belinda Pheto
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has tested positive Covid-19. Picture: BABA JIYANE
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has tested positive Covid-19. Picture: BABA JIYANE

Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement issued by minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele, Mantashe tested positive on Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms.

“Minister Mantashe is in good spirits and he is currently in self-isolation,” reads the statement.

The government has urged South Africans to vaccinate and remain disciplined in observing Covid-19 safety protocols .

TimesLIVE

