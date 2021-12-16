SA to remain on lockdown level 1 as department keeps an eye on Omicron

Johannesburg — The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) has retained the coronavirus lockdown at adjusted level 1, or the lowest of a five-tier system of restrictions, the health department says.

“The council has directed the department to closely monitor the rising Covid-19 infections,” the department said in a statement, adding that it would also track hospital admissions, mortality and recovery rates.

These levels were all largely driven by the Omicron variant, which was contributing to SA’s fourth wave of infections, it added.

The decision followed deliberation by the NCCC on safety measures recommended by the health department in a bid to prevent any surge in infections during the festive period, it added.

Reuters