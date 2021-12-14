National / Health State preparing for booster shots from next year, minister Joe Phaahla says Third jab for people older than 18 who have received two doses of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine will be available from January B L Premium

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the department is still preparing its systems for Covid booster shots as the government looks to halt the surge of the Omicron variant.

Those eligible for Pfizer booster shots will be able to do so from January, Phaahla said on Tuesday...