Pfizer shot protects against hospitalisation as Omicron surges in SA, study finds
Analysis by Discovery and SA Medical Research Council finds vaccine reduces need for admission to hospital with severe Covid by 70%
14 December 2021 - 14:30
People fully vaccinated with the double-shot Pfizer vaccine are 70% less likely to contract severe Covid-19 requiring hospital admission, a large real-world study by Discovery Health and the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) shows.
Discovery, SA’s largest private medical aid administrator, worked with the SAMRC to analyse the data — which was based on three weeks of the Omicron variant’s spread in SA. ..
