Doctors will not treat workers if compensation fund cuts out third-party payers New rules for treatment of injured workers open a can of worms

In a long-running battle over the use of third-party companies, doctors who treat employees injured at work say they will stop providing their services if the Compensation Fund insists on weeding them out.

An employee injured while working is treated by doctors or physiotherapists who are then paid by the Compensation Fund, which receives employer contributions. The fund has a surplus, despite receiving more than a decade of unqualified audits...