BREAKING NEWS: Covid-19 PCR test prices cut to R500 including VAT

Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test prices at SA’s two largest private pathology laboratories, Ampath and Lancet, have been cut to R500 including VAT after an agreement between the two companies and the Competition Commission.

Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele told media during an urgent briefing on Sunday that the prices charged for Covid-19 PCR tests by Ampath and Lancet would fall from about R850 to “no more than R500 including VAT” per test with immediate effect. The Commission was still in the process of engaging with PathCare, the third laboratory whose Covid-19 PCR test prices it had been looking into, though Bonakele said talks with the company were progressing slowly and were bogged down with “a lot of legalese.”

“It was observed that private pathology laboratories have experienced substantial cost reductions in conducting Covid-19 PCR tests and were processing significant volumes, especially during infection waves, yet the prices charged remained persistently high and unchanged,” said Bonakele. “Even though in recent months there have been some negligible downward price adjustments, nonetheless the price for tests remained excessively high. We did see excessive margins at this time and we also did see an abnormal profitability by these companies.”

The Competition Commission received a complaint from the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) in early October alleging that the price for Covid-19 PCR tests was unfairly inflated, exorbitant, unjustifiable and in contravention of the Competition Act. A subsequent investigation by the Commission found that private pathology laboratories were earning “excessive profit” on the Covid-19 PCR tests, which it regarded as an essential product or service key to combating the pandemic, as they failed to reduce prices in response to falling testing costs.

Bonakele declined to specify what the profit margins were that the private laboratories were earning on Covid-19 PCR tests, as the Commission’s settlement with Ampath and Lancet was conducted on a “without prejudice basis.” The Commission also opted to forgo taking a legal route that would have enabled it to impose a fine on the laboratories to achieve an immediate price decrease.

“A full investigation of an excessive price, which is a very rare species of competition law and a difficult one, would’ve at least taken us a period of, I would say, a year,” said Bonakele. “For us to get these price levels took some compromises and one of those was this issue of a fine. We decided to forgo a fine for an immediate and deep price decrease.”

Bonakele said the Commission had received reports that some laboratories in SA were charging as much as R1,000 for Covid-19 PCR tests and urged them to comply with the pricing settlement reached with Ampath and Lancet even though they were not party to the agreement. He also called on intermediaries such as medical aid schemes to pass on the savings to their members.

“We call upon all laboratory services to comply with this settlement — in other words, to offer a price of no more than R500 per test including VAT,” he said. “We expect that other stakeholders including PathCare who have not yet settled the matter, as well as other laboratories, will come forward and resolve the matter.”

Bonakele said the Commission was considering lodging an interim application for an urgent relief against PathCare at the Competition Tribunal as legal engagement with the company continued. He also said the Commission was concerned about the “abuse” of travellers who required urgent Covid-19 PCR tests when leaving the country.

“We will be getting data on what’s happening at the airports,” he said.

James Hodge, the Competition Commission’s chief economist and acting deputy commissioner, said during the press briefing that the regulator would also be looking into the pricing of rapid antigen tests for Covid-19.

“In terms of the antigen test and the price of that...that is certainly next on our list,” he said.

