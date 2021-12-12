National / Health Commission eyes rapid antigen Covid-19 tests after PCR prices cut B L Premium

The Competition Commission says the pricing of rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 are next in its crosshairs after it reached an agreement with SA’s two largest private pathology laboratories to cut the price of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for the virus by almost half.

The authority, which seeks to prevent abuse by companies with dominant market positions, announced on Sunday that it had reached a settlement with Ampath and Lancet laboratories to cut the prices of their Covid-19 PCR tests to R500 including VAT. Competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said during an urgent briefing that the cost of Covid-19 PCR tests would drop “with immediate effect” from their previous levels of about R850 per test...