National / Health This is who wants vaccine passports and mandatory vaccination The results of a new survey, however, show that support differs significantly according to vaccination status

A survey on the level of public support for compulsory workplace vaccination and the requirement to have a vaccine passport to enter public places has found that just over half the adults questioned supported this, though support differed significantly according to their vaccination status.

The survey was conducted between October 22 and November 17 among 6,633 participants by the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Change and the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) with results being released on Thursday. They said the findings could be regarded as broadly indicative of the views of the adult population at large...