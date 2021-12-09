National / Health

Vaccine updates

Second Pfizer jab can now be administered to 12-17 year olds

A more detailed announcement on changes to vaccination schedule will be out on Friday

09 December 2021 - 16:04 Tanya Farber
Cassidy Gurling, 13, from Observatory Junior in Cape Town, receiving her vaccine dose with her father, Carlo Gurling, in October. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Cassidy Gurling, 13, from Observatory Junior in Cape Town, receiving her vaccine dose with her father, Carlo Gurling, in October. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The health department opened the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) for the second dose of Pfizer vaccine for the 12 to 17 year age group on Thursday.

SMS messages have been sent to those who qualify for their second vaccination, said Foster Mohale on behalf of the department of health.

He said adolescents who received their first dose while they were 17 years old and had subsequently turned 18 could now receive their second vaccinations.

Details, however, will only be announced on Friday.

“The department will tomorrow make a formal announcement and explanation on any changes to the schedule for administrations of vaccination doses,” said Mohale.

These announcements come hot on the heels of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority announcing the approval of a third dose of Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine for individuals aged 18 years and older.

“This means that the vaccine ministerial advisory committee can now advise the minister on when to proceed with boosters for those who have Pfizer primary schedule vaccinations,” said Mohale.

It is worrying that some decisions are not informed by science, Cyril Ramaphosa says

Ramaphosa says vaccine inequality is dangerous and also completely avoidable
World
30 minutes ago

Nod to Pfizer booster comes just in time to increase protection against Omicron

Research shows a third dose is needed to enhance the effectiveness of the vaccine most widely used in SA
National
22 hours ago
