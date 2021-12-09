SA’s Covid-19 cases climb to 22,391 in 24 hours

SA breached the 22,000 mark for new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with 22,391 infections recorded.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday that the new cases came at a positivity rate of 29.8%.

The most daily new cases came on July 3 2021, when 26,645 infections were recorded across the country.

According to the NICD, there were 22 new Covid-19-related deaths in the past day. This means that there have been 3,093,452 cases and 90,060 confirmed deaths recorded to date.