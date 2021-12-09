National / Health

SA’s Covid-19 cases climb to 22,391 in 24 hours

The new cases were mostly in Gauteng, with 22 deaths and 453 hospital admissions around the country

09 December 2021 - 20:54 TimesLIVE
SA breached the 22,000 mark for new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with 22,391 infections recorded.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday that the new cases came at a positivity rate of 29.8%.

The most daily new cases came on July 3 2021, when 26,645 infections were recorded across the country.

According to the NICD, there were 22 new Covid-19-related deaths in the past day. This means that there have been 3,093,452 cases and 90,060 confirmed deaths recorded to date.

The new cases continued to be concentrated in Gauteng, although there were significant increases in new infections across SA — with only the Northern Cape (191 cases) and the Eastern Cape (941 cases) not breaching the 1,000 mark.

Gauteng recorded 11,791 cases in the past day, followed by the Western Cape (2,756) and KwaZulu-Natal (2,194).

Data also showed there were 453 hospital admissions recorded in the past day, meaning that there are 4,795 people being treated for Covid-19 complications in the country's private and public hospitals.

