Omicron potentially more transmissible, warns top SA scientist

The detection of Omicron has coincided with an extremely rapid increase in cases and hospital admissions in Gauteng since mid-November, adding weight to scientists’ concerns about the new variant’s potential to drive new infections.

“I’m expecting we will top 10,000 cases per day by the end of the week, and (see) pressure on hospitals within the next two to three weeks because of the rapidity of transmission,” said Karim in a virtual briefing convened by health minister Joe Phaahla.

Scientists from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the average number of daily hospital admissions had risen sharply in Gauteng, almost tripling in the fortnight to November 27 to 49 per day, compared with 18 per day in the previous 14 days.

While these numbers are still low relative to the peaks seen in SA’s three previous waves, the speed with which the numbers are rising is worrying scientists. Daily hospital admissions in Gauteng peaked at 941 per day during the peak of SA’s third wave in July.

“Admissions always lag a week or two (behind new cases), but we can already see a very sharp rise in both the public and private sector,” said NICD scientist Waasila Jassat. All five districts in Gauteng are showing increased hospital admissions, with the biggest jump in Tshwane, she said.

The “vast majority” of Covid-19 patients recently admitted to hospital were unvaccinated, and most cases were among younger adults, she said.

Karim said Covid-19 vaccines were likely to retain their protection against severe disease caused by Omicron, but it was unclear at this stage whether they would be less effective at preventing transmission compared with other variants such as Delta, which drove SA’s third wave of infections.

A little over a third (35.6%) of SA’s adults are fully vaccinated, with either two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson jab.

Acting health director-general Nicholas Crisp said the government is considering rolling out booster shots, starting with older people, many of whom received their vaccines six months ago.

SA began its mass vaccination programme on May 17, and at that stage had only Pfizer supplies on hand. Providing booster shots will require approval from SA’s medicines regulator, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, which is currently considering an application from Pfizer, said Crisp.

Many governments have imposed travel bans on SA and other southern African countries to try to stop the spread of Omicron.

Karim said closing borders would do little to contain Omicron, and it would be far better for countries to focus on tried and tested public health measures for slowing the spread of Covid-19 among travellers. These include vaccination, testing and symptom screening before departure, wearing masks, and testing upon arrival, he said.

