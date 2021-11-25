National / Health

New Covid-19 cases spike to more than 2,400, with most in Gauteng

NICD confirms new Covid-19 variant known as B.1.1.529 has been detected in SA

25 November 2021 - 20:41 IAVAN PIJOOS
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

More than 2,400 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported on Thursday evening.

The NICD said a total of 2,465 new Covid-19 were recorded in SA, with the majority in Gauteng. This increase represented a 6.5% positivity rate. 

A total of 114 Covid-19 deaths were recorded.

According to the statistics, 1,950 cases were recorded in Gauteng in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, there were 1,018.

Gauteng has consistently been the worst-hit province for new infections over the past two weeks. This as the NICD confirmed on Thursday that a new Covid-19 variant known as B.1.1.529 had been detected in SA.

Twenty-two positive cases of the variant have been recorded in the country after genomic sequencing collaborations between the NICD and private laboratories. Other laboratories are confirming more cases as sequencing results come out.

“It is not surprising that a new variant has been detected in SA,” said NICD acting executive director Prof Adrian Puren. “Though the data is limited, our experts are working overtime with all the established surveillance systems to understand the new variant and what the potential implications could be. Developments are occurring at a rapid pace and the public has our assurance that we will keep them up to date.”

The NICD said in a statement: “Detected cases and percentages of those testing positive are both increasing quickly, particularly in Gauteng, North West and Limpopo.”

TimesLIVE

Government gears up to respond to new variant of virus

The B.1.1.529 strain appears to be driving Gauteng’s rapid increase in cases in the past fortnight
7 hours ago

Government to offer additional Covid shots to people with weakened immune systems

SA has amassed 16.8-million doses of J&J and Pfizer vaccines as daily vaccination rates flag
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Government must get bold about restricting access to the unvaccinated

With a low take-up of just more than 35% of the population, Ramaphosa’s call for global vaccine equity is a hard message to sustain
16 hours ago
Most read

1.

1.
Police on standby ahead of possible unrest in ...
2.
ANC wins big Durban metro in fight for survival
3.
Bathabile Dlamini's perjury trial hits a snag on ...
4.
Government ends special visas for Zimbabweans
5.
Government to offer additional Covid shots to ...
