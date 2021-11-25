New coronavirus variant detected in SA, scientists confirm

A “concerning” new coronavirus variant with dozens of mutations — that may make it more contagious and more adept at evading the protection conferred by vaccines or prior infection — has been detected in SA, researchers confirmed on Thursday.

The new variant, called B.1.1.529, was first identified in Botswana on November 11. It has been confirmed in 77 samples collected in SA between November 12 and 20, but hundreds more samples are being analysed and the figure is expected to rise.

The variant is driving the resurgence of cases in Gauteng, which has reported a rapid rise in cases in the past fortnight, and is likely to be circulating in other provinces too, said Stellenbosch University bioinformaticist Tulio de Oliveira.

“We can see it spreading very fast, and we do expect unfortunately to start seeing pressure on the health system in the next few days and weeks,” he said.

Work is under way to determine how transmissible B.1.1.529 is, whether it is more virulent than older lineages, and the extent to which it is able to evade the immune response triggered by previous infection or vaccination, he said.