New coronavirus variant detected in SA, scientists confirm

Strain may be more contagious and more adept at evading the protection conferred by vaccination or prior infection

25 November 2021 - 13:55 Tamar Kahn
UPDATED 25 November 2021 - 15:32
A new variant of Covid-19 has been detected in SA. Picture: 123RF/PERIG76
A “concerning” new coronavirus variant with dozens of mutations — that may make it more contagious and more adept at evading the protection conferred by vaccines or prior infection — has been detected in SA, researchers confirmed on Thursday.

The new variant, called B.1.1.529, was first identified in Botswana on November 11. It has been confirmed in 77 samples collected in SA between November 12 and 20, but hundreds more samples are being analysed and the figure is expected to rise.

The variant is driving the resurgence of cases in Gauteng, which has reported a rapid rise in cases in the past fortnight, and is likely to be circulating in other provinces too, said Stellenbosch University bioinformaticist Tulio de Oliveira.

“We can see it spreading very fast, and we do expect unfortunately to start seeing pressure on the health system in the next few days and weeks,” he said.

Work is under way to determine how transmissible B.1.1.529 is, whether it is more virulent than older lineages, and the extent to which it is able to evade the immune response triggered by previous infection or vaccination, he said.

“The full significance remains uncertain and vaccines remain a critical tool to protect us against severe disease,” said d’Oliveira.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the government would convene a series of meetings at the weekend to determine how to respond to the new variant. The National Coronavirus Command Council, cabinet and the President’s Co-ordinating Council are all expected to discuss the matter, he said.

Update: November 25 2021
This story has been updated with additional information.

New Covid-19 cases in Gauteng top 1,000 as fourth wave predicted

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says there were 1,018 new cases recorded in Gauteng in the past 24 hours
18 hours ago

Experts on high alert for fourth wave as Covid-19 cases rise in Gauteng

Businesses will be watching the government's response as previous surges have triggered tighter restrictions
2 days ago

Netcare holds back on mandatory workplace vaccination

Mediclinic and Life Healthcare both announced in October that they were introducing mandatory vaccination policies for staff and providers
3 days ago

Fourth Covid wave likely to be less severe, modellers say

Experts say while hospital admissions and deaths might be lower, there could be sizeable waves of infections
1 week ago
