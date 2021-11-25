Government gears up to respond to new variant of virus

The government will convene a series of high-level meetings at the weekend to discuss how to respond to the detection of a swiftly spreading new coronavirus variant, dubbed B.1.1.529, which appears to be driving Gauteng’s rapid increase in cases, health minister Joe Phaahla said on Thursday.

It is too soon to say whether the government would tighten lockdown restrictions or whether the emergence of B.1.1.529 would lead to travel restrictions, but these issues will be discussed by the national coronavirus command council, cabinet and the president’s co-ordinating council, he said.

SA has experienced three waves of coronavirus infections, each more severe than the last. The second wave was driven by the Beta variant, which was more contagious than older lineages, while the third wave was driven by the even more infectious Delta strain. Each surge has seen the government step up its curbs on the size of gatherings, travel and economic activity, with devastating economic consequences.

The latest variant was first identified in Botswana on November 11. It has been confirmed in about 100 samples collected in SA, but hundreds more are being analysed and the figure is expected to rise.

The variant is fuelling a resurgence of cases in Gauteng — which has reported a rapid rise in cases in the past fortnight — and is likely to be circulating in other provinces too, said Stellenbosch University bioinformaticist Tulio de Oliveira.

“We can see it spreading very fast, and we do expect unfortunately to start seeing pressure on the health system in the next few days and weeks,” he said.

“The full significance remains uncertain and vaccines remain a critical tool to protect us against severe disease,” he added.