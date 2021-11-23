National / Health Experts on high alert for fourth wave as Covid-19 cases rise in Gauteng Businesses will be watching the government's response as previous surges have triggered tighter restrictions

Scientists and government officials are on high alert for a potential fourth wave of coronavirus infections in Gauteng, after the province reported a jump in recorded cases and an increase in several other indicators used to gauge the trajectory of the pandemic.

These include the test positivity rate and the level of SARS-CoV-2 detected in waste water samples...