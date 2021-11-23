Experts on high alert for fourth wave as Covid-19 cases rise in Gauteng
Businesses will be watching the government's response as previous surges have triggered tighter restrictions
Scientists and government officials are on high alert for a potential fourth wave of coronavirus infections in Gauteng, after the province reported a jump in recorded cases and an increase in several other indicators used to gauge the trajectory of the pandemic.
These include the test positivity rate and the level of SARS-CoV-2 detected in waste water samples...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.