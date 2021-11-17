National / Health Cash-strapped health watchdog says it needs more funds to do its job The OHSC’s five-year strategic plan set a target of inspecting every health facility at least once every four years — that is more than 5,000 B L Premium

The government’s watchdog agency for inspecting hospitals and clinics has told parliament it needs more resources if it is to expand its oversight into the private sector and speed up the resolution of complaints.

The Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC) was established in 2014 and is expected to play a vital role under national health insurance (NHI), the government’s plan for universal health coverage. The government has proposed that a central NHI fund buy services from private and public sector providers, but that they first be inspected and accredited by the OHSC. These plans are contained in the NHI Bill, currently before parliament...