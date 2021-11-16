Focus more on indoor ventilation to limit Covid-19 spread, says Green Flag Association
It is now widely accepted that inhaled aerosols pose a far bigger risk than touching surfaces contaminated with Covid-19
16 November 2021 - 14:07
Improving indoor ventilation could not only reduce the risk of transmitting Covid-19 but also slow the spread of other airborne disease such as tuberculosis (TB) and influenza, the not-for-profit Green Flag Association said on Tuesday.
In 2019, TB killed an estimated 58,000 people in SA, and influenza killed another 10,000. Improving indoor ventilation could significantly reduce the spread of these diseases, and reduce the rate of hospital-acquired infections, said Green Flag adviser Gary Kantor...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now