Focus more on indoor ventilation to limit Covid-19 spread, says Green Flag Association It is now widely accepted that inhaled aerosols pose a far bigger risk than touching surfaces contaminated with Covid-19

Improving indoor ventilation could not only reduce the risk of transmitting Covid-19 but also slow the spread of other airborne disease such as tuberculosis (TB) and influenza, the not-for-profit Green Flag Association said on Tuesday.

In 2019, TB killed an estimated 58,000 people in SA, and influenza killed another 10,000. Improving indoor ventilation could significantly reduce the spread of these diseases, and reduce the rate of hospital-acquired infections, said Green Flag adviser Gary Kantor...