Law Commission proposes changes to rein in medical negligence payouts
Provinces pay out R1.74bn in the year to March 31, with contingent liabilities rising above R120bn
15 November 2021 - 19:16
The SA Law Reform Commission has proposed sweeping legal changes to try to rein in the soaring medical negligence claims facing the state, which saw provincial health departments pay out a staggering R1.74bn in the year to March 31.
Contingent liabilities rose to a record high of R120.3bn in the 2020/2021 fiscal year, up from R111bn the year before, according to Treasury figures...
