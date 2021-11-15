National / Health Law Commission proposes changes to rein in medical negligence payouts Provinces pay out R1.74bn in the year to March 31, with contingent liabilities rising above R120bn B L Premium

The SA Law Reform Commission has proposed sweeping legal changes to try to rein in the soaring medical negligence claims facing the state, which saw provincial health departments pay out a staggering R1.74bn in the year to March 31.

Contingent liabilities rose to a record high of R120.3bn in the 2020/2021 fiscal year, up from R111bn the year before, according to Treasury figures...