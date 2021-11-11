National / Health Treasury issues scathing assessment of state’s slow progress on NHI More than 10 years since the NHI plan was signed off by the ANC at a policy conference, it has yet to be implemented B L Premium

The Treasury has issued a scathing assessment of the government’s slow progress in implementing National Health Insurance (NHI), saying the ANC’s flagship plan for achieving universal health coverage is unlikely to require significant funding any time soon.

NHI aims to ensure everyone can obtain health services free at the point of delivery, but more than 10 years after the plan was signed off by the governing party at a policy conference in Polokwane, it has yet to be implemented. Key legislation that paves the way for the establishment of a fund that will pay for health services was submitted to parliament more than two years ago, but the NHI Bill is still being considered by the portfolio committee on health, and the government has yet to publish up to date costing estimates for the programme...