HEALTH INSURANCE
Treasury gives scathing review of stagnant NHI
More than 10 years since the NHI plan was signed off by the ANC at a policy conference, it has yet to be implemented
11 November 2021 - 14:04
The Treasury has issued a scathing assessment of the government’s slow progress in implementing National Health Insurance (NHI), saying the ANC’s flagship plan for achieving universal health coverage is unlikely to require significant funding anytime soon.
NHI aims to ensure that everyone can obtain health services free at the point of delivery, but more than 10 years after the plan was signed off by the ANC at a policy conference in Polokwane, it has yet to be implemented...
